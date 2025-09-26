Cristante Urges Puebla Fans to Outshine Chivas Support at Estadio Cuauhtémoc

Ahead of Puebla’s clash with Chivas on Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2025, Hernán Cristante delivered a firm message. Following his team’s defeat against Pachuca, the Puebla manager called on both his players and the local supporters to make their presence felt, aware that thousands of Chivas fans are expected to travel to the Cuauhtémoc.

“I know many Chivas fans will come, that’s inevitable, but we must make ourselves heard even more. From inside the pitch to outside, and from outside back in as well. They need to come, to support. These are difficult times, but the players need that courage from the fans. We must assert ourselves at home,” Cristante said in his press conference.

Chivas head into the match boosted by a victory over Necaxa at the Akron, a result that moved them closer to the Play-in spots as they sit 11th with 11 points. Puebla, meanwhile, remains winless since Cristante’s arrival, adding pressure to turn things around in front of their own supporters.

The match will be played on Friday, September 27, at 9 p.m. local time at Estadio Cuauhtémoc.