CPL Clubs Eye History in 2025 Canadian Championship Semi-Finals

The 2025 Canadian Championship has reached a milestone moment, with three of the four remaining clubs coming from the Canadian Premier League, according to the tournament’s official coverage. This guarantees that, for the first time, a CPL side will feature in the final — competing for the Voyageurs’ Cup and a coveted berth in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

On one side of the bracket, defending champions Vancouver Whitecaps — the lone MLS representative — take on CPL leaders Forge FC, who knocked out CF Montréal in the quarter-finals. Forge, who have never faced the Whitecaps, are aiming to break through after three consecutive semi-final exits, while Vancouver are chasing a fourth straight title, a feat achieved only once before in tournament history.

The other semi-final pits Atlético Ottawa, second in the CPL and boasting the league’s top attack, against Vancouver FC, who have pulled off a surprise run by eliminating Pacific FC and Cavalry FC on penalties. Ottawa are seeking their first final appearance after multiple eliminations to CPL opponents, while Vancouver hope to crown an inconsistent season with a historic achievement.

The first legs are set for Wednesday, Aug. 13: Forge host Vancouver Whitecaps in Hamilton, and Vancouver FC face Atlético Ottawa in Langley. The return legs will be played on Sept. 16 and 18. The winner of the Forge–Whitecaps series will host the single-match final.

With history on the line, the 2025 edition offers a rare opportunity for a CPL club to finally lift the Voyageurs’ Cup, promising high-intensity football and the potential for major upsets along the way.