Continues recovery. Mauro Icardi shows his ball work during individual training

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has been engaged in individual training sessions for several weeks, sharing photos and videos on his Instagram page. This time, the footballer showcased his ball work.

Icardi shared a short video demonstrating his use of a football during specialized exercises.

It's worth noting that the Argentine incorporates various methods in his individual training. He hits the gym and works on machines, goes for runs, and has now started integrating ball work into his sessions.

Currently, Icardi is in Argentina, where he resides with his partner China Suárez. Over the past weekend, he celebrated Easter with her family and children.

It should also be noted that Icardi has no opportunity to celebrate with his own daughters, as their mother, Wanda Nara, has forbidden them from seeing him. This has led to constant disputes between the former couple, often resolved in court. Given the unhealthy atmosphere between the parents, psychologists who have interacted with their daughters believe they should be shielded from both father and mother.