Colorado Rapids Land Left Back Rafael Santos from Orlando City

The Colorado Rapids have acquired left back Rafael Santos from Orlando City, MLSSoccer reported Friday. The deal sends $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Orlando, with an additional $200,000 in GAM possible if certain performance-based incentives are met. Orlando will also retain a percentage of any future transfer.

Santos, 27, joined Orlando ahead of the 2023 season from Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro. Over three seasons with the Lions, he made 96 appearances, tallying two goals and seven assists while establishing himself as an attack-minded fullback with solid defensive contributions.

“Rafael is an experienced and dynamic attacking fullback who brings quality on both sides of the ball,” Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a club statement. “He will strengthen our group as we continue to make a push for the playoffs.” Colorado are aiming for a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance under head coach Chris Armas and currently sit eighth in the Western Conference, two points above the playoff line.

For Orlando, the move comes as they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with eight matches remaining. The Lions are also in the 2025 Leagues Cup quarterfinals, where they will face reigning Liga MX champions Toluca on Wednesday. “We’re grateful to Rafa for his dedication, professionalism and contributions to the club both on and off the pitch,” said Orlando GM and sporting director Ricardo Moreira.