Colombian Starlet Jordan Barrera Unveiled by Botafogo: "It Will Be Wonderful to Wear This Shirt"

According to information released by the club, Jordan Barrera has officially been presented as Botafogo’s newest signing. The 19-year-old Colombian midfielder, who will wear the number 14 jersey, arrives at the reigning Libertadores champions as one of his country’s brightest young talents. “It’s a beautiful project with a great team. It will be wonderful to wear this shirt and these colors,” said Barrera during his introduction.

Barrera impressed during the South American U-20 Championship earlier this year, scoring once and providing four assists in nine games, drawing interest from major European clubs such as Porto, Newcastle, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund. Botafogo moved quickly, paying $4 million to Barranquilla FC for 90% of his rights.

Developed at Junior Barranquilla and loaned to Barranquilla FC, where he played 41 matches and scored three goals, Barrera returned to Junior in 2025 and made 14 appearances, tallying one goal and one assist. Though naturally right-footed and often used on the right, he stood out for Colombia playing on the left. His preferred position, however, is as an attacking midfielder behind the striker.

He chose the number 14 jersey for personal reasons—it’s a lucky number in his family and the one he wore both for Barranquilla FC and the national team. “Leaving Colombia to join a big club like this is incredible,” he said. Botafogo, meanwhile, continues to bolster Davide Ancelotti’s squad, with a center-back, a defensive midfielder, a right winger, and a striker still on the club’s wishlist.