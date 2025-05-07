RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chivas Set for Summer Squad Overhaul With Several Players Expected to Leave

Chivas Set for Summer Squad Overhaul With Several Players Expected to Leave

Football news Today, 00:35
Chivas Set for Summer Squad Overhaul With Several Players Expected to Leave Chivas Set for Summer Squad Overhaul With Several Players Expected to Leave

After a disappointing Clausura 2025 campaign that saw them miss out on the Play-In, Chivas de Guadalajara are planning a major roster overhaul. According to Infobae, the club aims to clear space in the squad to bring in key reinforcements and provide a fresh foundation for the new head coach expected to arrive ahead of the Apertura.

The club is in advanced talks with Doménec Torrent to become the new manager. Torrent, who recently parted ways with Atlético San Luis, has already met with Chivas leadership and is the frontrunner to take over the bench. Meanwhile, internal decisions are being made regarding outgoing players.

Among the first names likely to depart are Fernando “Nene” Beltrán, Luis Olivas, and Oscar Whalley—players whose importance within the squad has diminished due to underwhelming performances. Their exits would free up roster spots and help fund potential signings.

Cade Cowell’s case is more nuanced. The Mexican-American forward has expressed a desire to leave in search of more playing time, hoping to earn another call-up to the U.S. national team. Chivas are open to selling him if the right offer arrives, but might reconsider if Torrent manages to convince him to stay for at least one more season.

Meanwhile, the club continues to pursue new talent, with Richard Ledezma and Jonathan Gómez—both based in Europe—on the radar. Chivas are determined to build a younger, more dynamic squad capable of ending their eight-year title drought in Liga MX.

