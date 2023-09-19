RU RU NG NG
Chelsea hope to have two midfielders back for the next match

Football news Today, 10:41
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Photo: https://twitter.com/Blue_Footy

The two Chelsea midfielders Moises Caicedo and Noni Madueke missed the last match against Bournemouth, according to the Daily Mail.

However, the club hope they will be back for their next match against Aston Villa on Sunday. Midfielder Caicedo and winger Madueke missed Chelsea's goalless draw against Bournemouth on Sunday after returning from international duty with knee and muscle problems respectively, becoming the latest Blues stars to join the injury list.

Their injuries were not considered too serious, and the matches were missed in order not to risk it. In addition, forward Armando Broy may return soon. He has returned to training and is slowly getting ready. Chelsea have games against Luton, Manchester City and Northampton Town over the next seven days and Broia is expected to feature in at least one of the games.

It will be recalled that Madueke moved to Chelsea in January 2023 for 29 million pounds, signing a contract with the London club for seven and a half years. On May 2, 2023, he scored the first goal for "Chelsea" in an away game with "Arsenal" (3:1) in the framework of the English Premier League. Caicedo moved to Stamford Bridge on August 14, 2023 for £115m, a British transfer record.

