Charlotte FC Sign Australian Striker Archie Goodwin Through 2028

Charlotte FC have signed Australian striker Archie Goodwin from Adelaide United on a three-and-a-half-year deal through 2028, the club announced Wednesday. The 20-year-old Australia youth international will occupy an international roster spot.



Goodwin arrives after a breakout A-League season in which he scored 13 goals in 26 matches, sharing the Golden Boot and earning Young Footballer of the Year honors. Across his professional career with Newcastle Jets and Adelaide, he has tallied 21 goals in 72 appearances.



General manager Zoran Krneta praised Goodwin’s box awareness, movement, and ability to attack spaces, noting the club’s aim to help him develop and create healthy competition within the squad.



He joins Israeli international Idan Toklomati in bolstering Charlotte’s forward line after USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang’s transfer to EFL Championship side Derby County. Charlotte currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 41 points, pushing for a third consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.