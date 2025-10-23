Champions League / Bayern Munich - Club Bruges : Nicolas Jackson's goal extends the lead

This is the Senegalese striker's second goal for the German club.

Nicolas Jackson is among the Champions League scorers in Wednesday's match between Bayern Munich and Club Bruges.

Bayern Munich beat Club Bruges 4-0 on Matchday 3 of the Champions League, a victory that allows them to join Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table. Bayern's goals came from Lennart Karl (5th), Harry Kane (14th), Luis Diaz (34th), and Nicolas Jackson (79th).

This is the Senegalese striker's second goal for the German club, although his luck wasn't exactly on his side last weekend against Dortmund. Bayern share the league lead with Paris Saint-Germain on nine points.