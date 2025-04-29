César Montes Rules Out Liga MX Return as He Commits to Lokomotiv Moscow

César Montes has no intention of returning to Mexico anytime soon, according to comments made by his agent Sergio Vizuete to RB Sport. The current Lokomotiv Moscow defender, who had been linked with Chivas following Chiquete Orozco’s departure, remains focused on continuing his European career.



"Montes' return to Mexico this summer? That’s out of the question. César is happy with everything at Lokomotiv and feels comfortable in Moscow," Vizuete stated, putting an end to speculation about a potential move back to Liga MX.



While the Russian Premier League is not considered one of FIFA’s top competitions, Montes prioritized the opportunity to play in Europe. A regular starter alongside Johan Vásquez for Mexico, Montes has made 18 appearances and scored two goals this season. His current contract with Lokomotiv runs until 2029, and he aims to honor it.



Previously featuring for Espanyol and Almería, Montes attracted interest from Chivas, but the club ultimately signed Miguel Tapias. For now, Montes remains committed to pursuing success abroad rather than returning to Mexican football.