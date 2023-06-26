Celebrity chef tells why he appeared on the field at the 2022 World Cup finals

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe appeared on the soccer field, which surprised many.

He said he specifically went to the final to support his favorite team, Argentina.

"I used to live there and I wanted to support the team. I wasn't going to flaunt it and just wanted to be part of the moment.

But the attention given to me was too much, I didn't want to overshadow anyone or anything. I didn't hurt anybody and I didn't steal anything. In the future, I will never take the field for the World Cup," he said.

Recall that Argentina defeated the French in the World Cup final.