Celebrity chef tells why he appeared on the field at the 2022 World Cup finals
Football news Today, 03:52
Photo: open sources
During the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe appeared on the soccer field, which surprised many.
He said he specifically went to the final to support his favorite team, Argentina.
"I used to live there and I wanted to support the team. I wasn't going to flaunt it and just wanted to be part of the moment.
But the attention given to me was too much, I didn't want to overshadow anyone or anything. I didn't hurt anybody and I didn't steal anything. In the future, I will never take the field for the World Cup," he said.
Recall that Argentina defeated the French in the World Cup final.
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Football news 24 june 2023, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:51 Griezmann was invited to Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 04:42 Another Chelsea player will go to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:13 Lucescu spoke out about his future at Dynamo Football news Today, 04:00 Zidane responded to rumors about a job at the top team Football news Today, 03:52 Celebrity chef tells why he appeared on the field at the 2022 World Cup finals Football news Today, 03:36 Zidane spoke out about the English star's transfer to Real Madrid Football news Today, 03:13 McAllister "afraid" to take No. 8 at Liverpool Football news Today, 03:00 Firmino can go to play for Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 17:01 France take a tough win in UEFA Youth Euro 2023 Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Messi unexpectedly arrived with a gift from the president of PSG
Sport Predictions
Football 27 june 2023 Portugal vs Belgium predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Netherlands vs Georgia predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Croatia vs Romania predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Spain vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023