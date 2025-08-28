Carlos Tevez Denies Exit Rumors and Commits to Talleres

Carlos Tevez dismissed speculation about his future at Talleres after the team’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Atlético Tucumán, according to TyC Sports. The coach firmly denied considering resignation and confirmed that he intends to honor his contract with the Córdoba club despite its struggles.

“It was the worst match since I arrived, but at no point did I think of resigning. I signed a contract with Talleres and will fulfill it. I love being here,” Tevez said during a press conference. The team sits second-to-last in the overall standings and currently in the relegation zone, fueling rumors about the Apache’s possible departure.

Tevez also addressed reports of friction with club president Andrés Fassi. He clarified that Fassi’s absence from the locker room after the Atlético Tucumán match was due to travel commitments. “We have a very good relationship. He never interferes in my work and is always supportive of the players and the group,” he explained.

The coach stressed his commitment to continue leading Talleres through the crisis. “I’m worried about the situation but also working to turn it around. Those who know me understand that I never thought about walking away,” he concluded.