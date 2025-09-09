Cardona in Turmoil With Atlético Nacional After Clash With Fans

According to reports from Colombian media, Edwin Cardona is living one of his most turbulent moments at Atlético Nacional, the club where he made his debut in 2009 and where he is still regarded as an idol. After returning in 2023 and winning the Copa Colombia, the league, and the Superliga, the midfielder has now drawn criticism for a controversial gesture aimed at a section of fans during the clásico against Independiente Medellín.

The incident came in the midst of heavy scrutiny following Nacional’s elimination in the Copa Libertadores round of 16 against São Paulo. In that series, Cardona missed two penalties in the first leg and was sent off in the second, sparking frustration among supporters. Against Medellín, he came off the bench to set up Alfredo Morelos for a 3-3 equalizer, but immediately celebrated in front of a section of the stands, pointing at the badge and shouting an insult.

Aware of the uproar, Cardona later offered an explanation: “It was for the people who were shouting at me, not for Atlético Nacional. I want to clarify so they know it wasn’t aimed at the Sur stand or anything like that, because some people may have misunderstood. It was because of what was shouted when I was about to come in.” He added: “You hear all the comments from people. In clásicos I’m always very intense, but I would never celebrate a goal against Atlético Nacional fans.”

The controversy mirrors the turbulent endings of his stints in Argentine football. At Boca Juniors, where he played 92 matches, scored 18 goals, and registered 21 assists, he left under criticism. Former director Jorge Bermúdez admitted that “the continuity wasn’t what we expected” and pointed to recurring fitness and discipline issues. A similar story unfolded at Racing, where he ended up sidelined by Fernando Gago after 34 appearances, with just two goals and one assist.