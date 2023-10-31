Carabao Cup 2023-2024: the first quarter-finalists have been determined

On Tuesday, October 31, the first matches of the 1/8 finals of the Carabao Cup took place. A team from the League One, Exeter, hosted Middlesbrough from the Championship, and Mansfield played against Port Vale.

Mansfield - Port Vale - 0:1

In the first half, Port Vale dominated on the football field and had several good opportunities to open the scoring. They attempted 11 shots on target and three off target, but failed to find the net.

After the break, the visitors continued to press on Mansfield's goal. On the 50th minute, Alfie Devine put Port Vale ahead. The team then calmly controlled the ball and the match. The representatives of League One held on to their minimal advantage and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Exeter - Middlesbrough - 2:3

The League One team Exeter opened the scoring as early as the 13th minute. However, overall, Middlesbrough had better control of the match and could have leveled the score before half-time. The visitors postponed their comeback to the second half.

After the break, Middlesbrough equalized on the 49th minute with a goal from Morgan Rogers and then took the lead on the 59th minute. Sam Silvera was the author of the second goal. The hosts managed to level the score again a few minutes later, scoring on the 66th minute.

Middlesbrough scored their third goal on the 82nd minute and went ahead again. Latty Latty converted a penalty and secured victory for his team, sending them to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.