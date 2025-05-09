Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United

Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton has signed with Myanmar’s top club, Shan United, marking a new international chapter in the 29-year-old’s career. As reported by Northern Tribune, the former Forge FC forward makes the move after three seasons in the Canadian Premier League, where he netted seven goals in 63 appearances and helped his side win two playoff championships.

Hamilton, who began his career with Toronto FC and also played for Columbus Crew and Indy Eleven, has experience abroad in Portugal with CD Trofense and in Ireland with Sligo Rovers. His peak came during his early years at TFC, where he scored 37 goals in 135 matches and was part of the club’s treble-winning squad.

Shan United, based in Taunggyi, has won five consecutive Myanmar National League titles since 2019, excluding a COVID-19 hiatus. Despite ongoing civil unrest in the country following a 2021 coup and a recent earthquake in Shan state, the club remains fully operational.

The squad includes Japanese players Yuki Aizu and Ryuji Hirota, a Ghanaian midfielder, and is led by a Japanese coach. Hamilton, a two-time Canadian international, now adds his name to this multicultural roster. Contract details have not yet been disclosed.