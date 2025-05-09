RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United

Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United

Football news Today, 16:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United

Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton has signed with Myanmar’s top club, Shan United, marking a new international chapter in the 29-year-old’s career. As reported by Northern Tribune, the former Forge FC forward makes the move after three seasons in the Canadian Premier League, where he netted seven goals in 63 appearances and helped his side win two playoff championships.

Hamilton, who began his career with Toronto FC and also played for Columbus Crew and Indy Eleven, has experience abroad in Portugal with CD Trofense and in Ireland with Sligo Rovers. His peak came during his early years at TFC, where he scored 37 goals in 135 matches and was part of the club’s treble-winning squad.

Shan United, based in Taunggyi, has won five consecutive Myanmar National League titles since 2019, excluding a COVID-19 hiatus. Despite ongoing civil unrest in the country following a 2021 coup and a recent earthquake in Shan state, the club remains fully operational.

The squad includes Japanese players Yuki Aizu and Ryuji Hirota, a Ghanaian midfielder, and is led by a Japanese coach. Hamilton, a two-time Canadian international, now adds his name to this multicultural roster. Contract details have not yet been disclosed.

Related teams and leagues
Forge FC Shan United
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:05 Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team Football news Today, 17:45 Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking Football news Today, 17:38 Orlando Pirates are playing their last cards in the transfer window! Football news Today, 17:25 Colombian Forward Sebastián Villa Leads Rivadavia Into Knockout Clash vs Independiente Football news Today, 17:10 "Not for sale." Amorim sends a clear message to anyone eyeing Bruno Fernandes Football news Today, 17:05 CONCACAF Confirms 2025 Caribbean Cup Format, Schedule and Draw Details Football news Today, 16:40 Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United Football news Today, 16:18 Xabi Alonso to bring three members of his coaching staff to Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:12 Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling Football news Today, 15:53 FIFA officially expands Women's World Cup to 48 teams
Sport Predictions
Football 10 may 2025 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Football 10 may 2025 Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7? Football 10 may 2025 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football 10 may 2025 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football 10 may 2025 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football 10 may 2025 Toulouse vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Reims vs Saint-Étienne prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores