Canadian Championship Kicks Off: Ottawa and Cavalry Advance, Toronto Set to Face Montreal in Classic Clash

Today, 17:15
The 2025 Canadian Championship got underway with two preliminary round matches on Tuesday night, as Atlético Ottawa and Cavalry FC booked their spots in the quarterfinals. Tonight, attention shifts to BMO Field, where Toronto FC and CF Montréal will face off in a one-match elimination 401 Derby with major implications for both struggling MLS clubs.

In the capital, Atlético Ottawa defeated League1 Ontario champions Scrosoppi FC 2–0 after a 45-minute delay due to stormy weather. Kevin dos Santos opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a left-footed strike assisted by Kevin Ortega. Late in the match, substitute Samuel Salter added insurance with a half-volley that beat the keeper at the near post. Ottawa controlled the game, outshooting their semi-pro opponents 17–7. With the win, Atlético reaches the quarterfinals for the third time in club history and will now await the winner of York United vs. FC Laval, set for May 6.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, Cavalry FC delivered a dominant 6–0 win over League1 Alberta’s Edmonton Scottish United. Goals from Caniggia Elva and Niko Myroniuk gave the home side a comfortable lead by halftime. Nicolas Wähling, Ali Musse, Max Piepgrass, and Tobias Warschewski all added to the tally in the second half to complete the rout. Cavalry will now prepare for a quarterfinal clash against the winner of the May 6 Salish Sea Derby between Pacific FC and Vancouver FC.

Tonight’s spotlight falls on Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal, a rivalry renewed with elimination on the line. Both clubs have had rough starts to their MLS campaigns, giving the Canadian Championship extra importance. For Toronto, eight-time winners of the Voyageurs Cup, lifting the trophy again could restore belief among fans. Montréal, still winless in league play, are desperately seeking a turning point.

The winner of tonight’s derby will advance to the quarterfinals, where ties will be played over two legs. The current holders, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, sit on the opposite side of the bracket, meaning a potential final rematch remains on the table.

The Canadian Championship is Canada’s top domestic cup competition, involving 15 teams in 2025: all three Canadian MLS clubs, all eight Canadian Premier League sides, and four semi-pro entrants from regional League1 competitions (BC, Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta). The tournament’s winner lifts the Voyageurs Cup and earns a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with a pathway to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Sport Predictions
