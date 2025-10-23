CAF Names Ivorian Officials for Rivers United Clash

Rivers United Battles Black Bulls in Uyo After First-Leg Loss

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has selected Ivorian referee Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro to officiate the CAF Champions League second preliminary round second-leg match between Rivers United of Nigeria and Black Bulls of Mozambique.

Biro will lead an all-Ivorian team. His compatriots Prosper Adiouman and Eba Médard Wenceslas Ettien will serve as assistant referees 1 and 2, respectively, with Patrick Tanguy Jean Philippe Vlei as the fourth official.

The role of match commissioner will be filled by Ghana’s Munkaila Nassam Adam.

Rivers United, managed by Finidi George, will host Black Bulls at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday. The Nigerian side must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to advance in the competition.