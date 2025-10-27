CAF Interclub Competition: 4 Tanzanian Teams Qualify

This achievement will change the face of Tanzanian football.

This is a record breaking one for Tanzania, becoming the first East African nation to advance from the group stage of the CAF interclub competitions with four different teams.

History will remember Tanzania for its talent and unprecedented performance. On the continental stage, the spotlight is therefore on this country, which now offers a valuable opportunity for these clubs to compete against the best on the continent. It will also raise the profile of the Ligi Kuu Bara national championship.

Tanzanian clubs qualified for the 2025-2026 group stage :​

CAF Champions League

Simba SC

Yanga SC

CAF Confederation

Azam FC

Singida Black Stars