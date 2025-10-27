CAF Interclub Competition: 4 Tanzanian Teams Qualify
This achievement will change the face of Tanzanian football.
Football news Today, 09:10Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/bedjosessien/status/1982479603391492100/photo/2
This is a record breaking one for Tanzania, becoming the first East African nation to advance from the group stage of the CAF interclub competitions with four different teams.
History will remember Tanzania for its talent and unprecedented performance. On the continental stage, the spotlight is therefore on this country, which now offers a valuable opportunity for these clubs to compete against the best on the continent. It will also raise the profile of the Ligi Kuu Bara national championship.
Tanzanian clubs qualified for the 2025-2026 group stage :
- CAF Champions League
Simba SC
Yanga SC
- CAF Confederation
Azam FC
Singida Black Stars