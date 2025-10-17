CAF Cup : Schedule for Friday's Second Preliminary Round

Start of the second preliminary round.

The CAF Cup second preliminary round first leg matches begin on October 17th. The schedule includes several matches and the teams competing.

This Friday, October 17th, Libya's Al Ittihad will be at home against Egypt's Al Masry. Zamalek, for its part, will play away against Somalia's Dekadaha FC. USM Alger, E.S.S, Wydad, Belouizdad, and Stade Tunisien are also away for this first leg.

CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 – 2nd preliminary round first leg

2nd Preliminary Round – First Leg (GMT)

Friday, October 17, 2025

12:00 PM – Kenya Police FC vs. Al Hilal SC

2:00 PM – US Monastirienne vs. JS Kabylie



Saturday, October 18, 2025

1:00 PM – Aigle Noir CS vs. Al Ahly FC

1:00 PM – Associação Black Bulls vs. Rivers United FC

1:00 PM – Silver Strikers FC vs. Young Africans

4:00 PM – Rahimo FC vs. ES Tunis

4:00 PM – Stade d'Abidjan vs. Atlético Petróleos



Sunday, October 19, 2025

1:00 PM – Colombe Sportive vs. MC Alger

1:00 PM – FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo vs. Orlando Pirates

1:00 PM – Nsingizini Hotspurs FC vs. Simba SC

3:00 PM – Remo Stars FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

4:00 PM – Horoya AC vs AS FAR

4:00 PM – Vipers SC vs Power Dynamos FC

7:00 PM – FC Nouadhibou vs Stade Malien



Sunday, October 26, 2025

4:00 PM – Al Ahli Tripoli vs RS Berkane

Time to be confirmed – Ethiopian Insurance vs Pyramids FC