CAF Champions League : Here are the qualifiers for the group stage
Two return matches remain to be played.
Football news Today, 21:04Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Al Ahly, Espérance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, and AS FAR have already secured their places after the second leg matches of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League group stage.
With the draw for the CAF club competitions scheduled for November 3 in Johannesburg, the next phase promises to be crucial, with some certainly interesting matches.
- Clubs qualified for the group stage :
FC St-Éloi Lupopo
Malian Stadium in Bamako
Young Africans
Simba SC
Mamelodi Sundowns
Al Hilal SC
Rivers United
Power Dynamos
Atlético Petroleos of Luanda
Al Ahly
AS FAR
JS Kabylie
MC Alger
Esperance Sportive of Tunis
- Remaining return matches :
Al Ahly Tripoli 1-1 RS Berkane
Ethiopian Insurance 1-1 Pyramids FC