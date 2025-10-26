CAF Champions League : Here are the qualifiers for the group stage

Two return matches remain to be played.

Al Ahly, Espérance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, and AS FAR have already secured their places after the second leg matches of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League group stage.

With the draw for the CAF club competitions scheduled for November 3 in Johannesburg, the next phase promises to be crucial, with some certainly interesting matches.

Clubs qualified for the group stage :

FC St-Éloi Lupopo

Malian Stadium in Bamako

Young Africans

Simba SC

Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Hilal SC

Rivers United

Power Dynamos

Atlético Petroleos of Luanda

Al Ahly

AS FAR

JS Kabylie

MC Alger

Esperance Sportive of Tunis

Remaining return matches :

Al Ahly Tripoli 1-1 RS Berkane

Ethiopian Insurance 1-1 Pyramids FC