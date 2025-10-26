ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news CAF Champions League : Here are the qualifiers for the group stage

CAF Champions League : Here are the qualifiers for the group stage

Two return matches remain to be played.
Football news Today, 21:04
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
CAF Champions League : Here are the qualifiers for the group stage https://foot-africa.com/actualites/comment-al-ahly

Al Ahly, Espérance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, and AS FAR have already secured their places after the second leg matches of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League group stage.

With the draw for the CAF club competitions scheduled for November 3 in Johannesburg, the next phase promises to be crucial, with some certainly interesting matches.

  • Clubs qualified for the group stage :

FC St-Éloi Lupopo

Malian Stadium in Bamako

Young Africans

Simba SC

Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Hilal SC

Rivers United

Power Dynamos

Atlético Petroleos of Luanda

Al Ahly

AS FAR

JS Kabylie

MC Alger

Esperance Sportive of Tunis

  • Remaining return matches :

Al Ahly Tripoli 1-1 RS Berkane

Ethiopian Insurance 1-1 Pyramids FC

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores