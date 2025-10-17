CAF Champions League : Al Hilal beat Kenyan club Police

Al Hilal wins.

Al Hilal Omdurman won 1-0 against Kenyan club Police in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

In the 20th minute, Adama Coulibaly, perfectly served in the box, opened the scoring with an unstoppable shot. This goal, scored against the run of play, allowed Al Hilal to take the lead and calmly manage the rest of the match.

Al Hilal's players displayed remarkable performance, resisting the Kenyan attacks until the final whistle. Their Burkinabe goalkeeper, Farid Ouédraogo, also had to count on the effort.

Following this away victory, Al Hilal took a lead over their opponents in qualifying for the group stage. The return match, scheduled in a week in Omdurman, promises to be decisive.