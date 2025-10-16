CAF Champions League / 2nd preliminary round : First leg match schedule

Start of the second preliminary round.

The schedule for the start of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League is available. The first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League will be played from Friday, October 17 to Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The competing clubs will play a decisive first leg before the return matches scheduled for October 24, 25, and 26.

2nd Preliminary Round – First Leg (GMT)



Friday, October 17, 2025

12:00 PM – Kenya Police FC vs. Al Hilal SC

2:00 PM – US Monastirienne vs. JS Kabylie



Saturday, October 18, 2025

1:00 PM – Aigle Noir CS vs. Al Ahly FC

1:00 PM – Associação Black Bulls vs. Rivers United FC

1:00 PM – Silver Strikers FC vs. Young Africans

4:00 PM – Rahimo FC vs. ES Tunis

4:00 PM – Stade d'Abidjan vs. Atlético Petróleos



Sunday, October 19, 2025

1:00 PM – Colombe Sportive vs. MC Alger

1:00 PM – FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo vs. Orlando Pirates

1:00 PM – Nsingizini Hotspurs FC vs. Simba SC

3:00 PM – Remo Stars FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

4:00 PM – Horoya AC vs AS FAR

4:00 PM – Vipers SC vs Power Dynamos FC

7:00 PM – FC Nouadhibou vs Stade Malien



Sunday, October 26, 2025

4:00 PM – Al Ahli Tripoli vs RS Berkane

Time to be confirmed – Ethiopian Insurance vs Pyramids FC