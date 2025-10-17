CAF Awards 2025: CAF Announces Shortlist for Women’s Coach of the Year Award

CAF has officially unveiled the shortlist for the prestigious Women’s Coach of the Year award, with notable nominations including Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu and Black Queens boss Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

Madugu earned his nomination after guiding the Super Falcons to a historic, record-extending 10th title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco this summer. On the other hand, Kim Lars Bjorkegren impressed by leading the Black Queens to a hard-fought bronze medal finish at the same tournament.

Below is the full list of nominated candidates for the Coach of the Year (Women):