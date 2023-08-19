RU RU NG NG
Buffon named the best goalkeeper in the world

Buffon named the best goalkeeper in the world

Football news Today, 06:00
Photo: Parma Twitter

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon does not consider himself the best goalkeeper in the history of football.

According to the star Italian, he is grateful for such an opinion from the football community, but admitted that he could not agree with this statement.

“The best goalkeeper of all time is Iker Casillas from Spain, who played for the most stellar club in Europe and had success both at the club and with the national team,” he said.

Earlier it became known that Buffon announced the end of his football career.

Buffon began his long journey in world football with the Parma Academy, after which he played for the club from 1995 to 2001.

After leaving Parma, he moved to Juventus, where he spent 17 years before moving to PSG. After spending two seasons in the French league, Buffon returned to Juventus and moved to Parma in 2021.

With Juventus, Buffon won the Italian championship 10 times. He also lifted the National Cup five times and the Super Bowl six times.

In 2006, Buffon became the world champion in the Italian national team.

