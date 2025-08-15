Brawl, Backflip, and a Player Vote: Chaos Ends Duscher’s Reign at Quilmes

Quilmes has plunged into chaos after a bizarre chain of events ended with head coach Aldo Duscher’s departure, per El Gráfico. The Primera Nacional side sits 12th in Group A, just five points clear of relegation, but its struggles on the field were overshadowed by a scandal that unfolded behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, Duscher handed in his resignation to the board amid poor results. By Thursday morning, he was back at training, claiming he had changed his mind. The reversal infuriated club president Mateo Magadán, leading to a heated confrontation that reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

With Duscher refusing to step down and Magadán determined to remove him, the president took the extraordinary step of calling a player vote. In an unprecedented scene, players entered a room in pairs to choose between keeping Duscher or handing the reins to reserve team coaches Néstor Frediani and Ricardo Vendakis.

The squad voted against the embattled coach, ending his tenure immediately. The episode adds another layer of turmoil to a season already marked by poor results and the looming threat of relegation, leaving Quilmes scrambling to stabilize before it’s too late.