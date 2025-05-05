RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup

Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup

Football news Today, 21:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup

Botafogo is working to recover three key players ahead of upcoming international matches. According to FogaoNET, the club expects Jefferson Savarino to return in time for the Libertadores clash against Estudiantes on May 14 at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Savarino sustained a grade 1 muscle injury in his right thigh but is recovering well, and the club is hopeful he will be fit for the crucial match.

Meanwhile, Alexander Barboza (left foot injury) and Matheus Martins (muscle injury in left thigh) are dealing with less severe issues. Though they may miss the game against Estudiantes, Botafogo is confident both will be fit for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Glorioso have eight matches to play before traveling to the United States in mid-June for the expanded tournament. The coaching staff is managing workloads carefully to ensure the squad is fully fit for the global competition.

Related teams and leagues
Botafogo RJ
Popular news
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Today, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:49 CPL Week 5: Atleti Take Top Spot, Vancouver Celebrate, and Halifax Stay Solid Football news Today, 22:27 Chucky Lozano Named MLS Player of the Matchday After Historic Performance for San Diego FC Football news Today, 22:00 Gabigol Strengthens Bond With Jardim as He Rises at Cruzeiro Football news Today, 21:56 Adeb Calls for Symposium on Al Ahly's Transfer Dominance, Criticizes Zamalek’s Struggles Football news Today, 21:42 From Sundowns Glory to Chiefs Struggles: Sirino Admits Reality of Bafana Snub Football news Today, 21:35 Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup Football news Today, 21:00 Sport Races to Appoint New Head Coach Before Cruzeiro Clash Football news Today, 20:35 Flamengo Pursue João Félix Loan Deal Amid European Competition Football news Today, 20:30 From the Whistle to the Net: Zamalek Mansi’s Historic 23-Second Strike Football news Today, 20:21 Relegation Pressure Mounts as Pirates Chase Treble and Sundowns Close In
Sport Predictions
Football 06 may 2025 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Basketball 06 may 2025 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Basketball 06 may 2025 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Football 06 may 2025 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Football 06 may 2025 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores