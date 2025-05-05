Botafogo Optimistic About Barboza and Martins Return for Club World Cup

Botafogo is working to recover three key players ahead of upcoming international matches. According to FogaoNET, the club expects Jefferson Savarino to return in time for the Libertadores clash against Estudiantes on May 14 at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Savarino sustained a grade 1 muscle injury in his right thigh but is recovering well, and the club is hopeful he will be fit for the crucial match.

Meanwhile, Alexander Barboza (left foot injury) and Matheus Martins (muscle injury in left thigh) are dealing with less severe issues. Though they may miss the game against Estudiantes, Botafogo is confident both will be fit for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Glorioso have eight matches to play before traveling to the United States in mid-June for the expanded tournament. The coaching staff is managing workloads carefully to ensure the squad is fully fit for the global competition.