Borussia - Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Football news Yesterday, 12:21
The second round of the group stage of the Champions League is commencing. On Tuesday, November 7, in the fourth round, Borussia Dortmund will play at their home ground against Newcastle United.
Furthermore, both teams have four points to their name. Newcastle drew with Milan and convincingly defeated PSG, while Borussia also shared points with the Milan club. In their previous encounter, which took place in England, the 'Yellow and Blacks' secured a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to Felix Nmecha's goal.
Dailysports.net has provided information on where you can watch the match in different countries around the world. It's worth noting that the game will kick off at 18:45 Central European Time.
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- New Zealand - beIN
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - TNT Sports
- United States - CBS, TUDN
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Flow Sports
- Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
- Bahamas - Flow Sports
- Barbados - Flow Sports
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
- Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
- China - CCTV, iQIYI
- Dominica - Flow Sports
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Flow Sports
- Hong Kong - beIN
- India - Sony
- Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
- Israel - The Sports Channel
- Jamaica - Flow Sports
- Japan - WOWOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN
- Panama - Flow Sports
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN
- South Sudan - beIN
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport
