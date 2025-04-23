Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico

Just days before the Superclásico showdown against River Plate, Boca Juniors is closely monitoring the fitness of two key players. According to TyC Sports, Edinson Cavani and Kevin Zenón missed Wednesday’s training session as a precaution, sparking concerns but not panic within the squad.

Cavani was held out of the tactical drills due to his usual load management, while Zenón experienced discomfort in his hamstring and underwent tests that fortunately ruled out any significant injury. Both players trained in the gym and are expected to be available for Sunday’s clash.

Adding to the concerns, midfielder Tomás Belmonte missed the session with a fever. His participation will depend on how he responds in the coming days. In light of these absences, coach Fernando Gago tested a possible switch in formation.

During part of the training, Gago lined up a 5-3-2 formation featuring Marchesín; Advíncula, Lema, Rojo, Ayrton Costa, and Saracchi; Battaglia, Delgado, and Palacios in midfield; with Velasco and Merentiel up front.

Though Gago has been content with his team’s usual 4-3-1-2 system, the tactical challenge posed by River could force a temporary change. The recovery of Cavani and Zenón will be crucial in determining Boca’s final setup for one of the most anticipated matches of the year.