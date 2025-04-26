Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star!

Amid European interest in the star, Kaizer Chiefs are looking to snatch the player from Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the summer transfer window. Amakhosi are seeking Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula who has been in good form for the club.

According to reports, Kaizer Chiefs are already considering making a huge bid for the 23-year-old, and according to reports close to the team, Kaizer Chiefs are not just browsing, they are seriously considering a bid for the player's services.

Youngster Cassius Mailula, currently on loan at Wydad AC from Toronto FC, has been turning heads with his impressive displays in Morocco's Botola Pro. The 22-year-old's rapid rise hasn't gone unnoticed back home, with Kaizer Chiefs now preparing a serious move to bring the prodigy to Naturena.

A well-placed source confirmed Chiefs' interest, stating: "The club has made inquiries, but ultimately Toronto holds the cards – will they extend his loan or entertain a permanent deal? One thing's certain: Chiefs are prepared to go all out to secure him."