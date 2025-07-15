Betis Targeting Colombia's Nelson Deossa for Midfield Reinforcement

Real Betis has identified Nelson Deossa as a potential addition to their midfield as they look to strengthen the squad this summer. The 25-year-old Colombian has caught the attention of the club's sporting director Manu Fajardo, following a standout campaign with Monterrey and an impressive showing at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Deossa’s profile aligns with Betis’s strategy of rejuvenating the squad with high-potential talent, but the deal poses several challenges. His market value is currently estimated at €6 million, but reports from Mexico suggest Monterrey would only consider offers around $20 million—a figure that could stretch Betis's budget. His status as a non-EU player further complicates the operation, given the club’s limited foreign-player slots.

Despite the hurdles, Deossa remains firmly on Betis’s radar. His energy, physicality, and intelligent distribution make him a strong candidate to enhance Pellegrini’s midfield. Interest from Premier League clubs adds competitive pressure, but Betis continues to explore the feasibility of the transfer.

The Andalusian club is also monitoring other midfielders, including PSG’s Gabriel Moscardó, who has struggled to adapt at Reims but remains of interest across Europe. Meanwhile, coach Manuel Pellegrini has been kept informed of the transfer developments from the team's preseason base in Almancil. Though a deal for Deossa may prove complex, Betis remains keen on bringing him to Heliópolis.