Benzema's salary in Saudi Arabia became known

French striker Karim Benzema will earn about 27.5 million euros a year in the Saudi "Al-Ittihad".

Such data was published by the edition of Foot Mercato.

The Frenchman's contract with the Arab club is for three seasons.

Benzema spent the last 14 years at Real Madrid, for which he played in 647 games and scored 353 goals.

The Ballon d'Or winner scored 18 goals and three assists in La Liga last season.