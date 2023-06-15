Bellingham picked a number at Real Madrid and made a loud statement

English midfielder Jude Bellingham was unveiled today as the new player for Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund received 103 million euros for their player. Another 30% of this amount the German club may receive in the form of bonuses.

At the first press conference in Madrid, Bellingham said he was not interested in the fact of how much they paid for him.

"I'm not a lawyer or an accountant, I'm a footballer and I'm here to play soccer," he said.

Note that the Englishman will play for Real Madrid at number five.