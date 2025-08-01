RU RU ES ES FR FR
Belgrano Knock Out Independiente and Reach Copa Argentina Quarterfinals

Football news Today, 20:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Belgrano sealed a convincing 2-0 victory over Independiente on Thursday night, eliminating the Avellaneda side from the Copa Argentina and advancing to the quarterfinals. According to Infobae, goals from Franco Jara and Lucas Zelarayán at Rosario Central’s Estadio Gigante de Arroyito earned the Pirata a deserved win. The Cordoba club now awaits the winner of Atlético Tucumán vs. Newell’s, while Independiente remains winless in the second half of the Argentine season.

Belgrano struck first just before halftime, with 37-year-old striker Franco Jara heading in a precise cross from Gabriel Compagnucci. Independiente dominated possession in the second half but struggled to break through Zielinski’s well-organized defense. Midway through the second period, Zelarayán doubled the lead with a powerful low shot from outside the box after a clever buildup.

Despite manager Julio Vaccari making four changes in quick succession, the Red couldn’t shift the momentum. Belgrano managed the closing stages with composure, extending Independiente’s crisis and taking one step closer to a title they’ve never won.

