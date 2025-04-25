Belgrano Eye Defensive Reinforcements Amid Troilo Transfer Interest

Following their goalless draw against Tigre, Belgrano are entering a crucial evaluation phase ahead of the second half of the year. According to La Voz del Interior, head coach Ricardo Zielinski is focusing on determining which players will remain in his plans and which positions require reinforcements. The upcoming match against Argentinos Juniors will mark their final home appearance of the first semester at the Estadio Gigante de Alberdi.

Zielinski is expected to request at least four signings in the next transfer window: a center-back, a goalkeeper, a left-back, and a central midfielder. He has reportedly asked that new arrivals join on loan deals rather than permanent transfers.

Meanwhile, the club is closely monitoring the growing interest in defender Mariano Troilo. The 21-year-old, who scored against Aldosivi on Matchday 5, is reportedly being scouted by clubs from Brazil and even Europe. A product of Belgrano’s youth academy, Troilo is seen as the most marketable asset in the current squad.

Though the young center-back is considered a key starter by Zielinski, the club would consider a sale if the offer is strong enough. That would increase the number of signings needed to five.

Injuries have also exposed gaps in the squad. Juan Velázquez’s Achilles tendon injury sidelined him for at least six months, leaving a void on the left side of midfield. Additionally, a finger fracture suffered by left-back Tobías Ostchega forced Fausto Grillo—originally signed as a central defender—to shift to the flank.