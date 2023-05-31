"Barcelona" has come up with an unusual scheme to bring Messi back

Barcelona is not giving up on their attempts to bring back Argentine forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Équipe.

According to the source, at the moment, the Catalan club does not have the financial capability to sign the player, even though he will become a free agent in the summer. Therefore, the plan is for Messi to sign with "Inter Miami," and then the American club will loan him to Barcelona for either six or 18 months.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 40 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.

Don't miss out: Neymar has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.