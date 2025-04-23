Baltermar Brito is close to returning for a new coaching opportunity in Zimbabwe!

José Mourinho's former assistant, Baltermar Brito, is apparently close to returning for a new coaching opportunity in Zimbabwe, following his previous experience with Highlanders FC in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League during the 2023-2024 season.

The former assistant coach with Jose Mourinho during his time at Chelsea, is now moving closer again to working with Caps United FC.

Caps United FC is a popular club in the Zimbabwean league with Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC so it will not be an easy task for the Portuguese coach.

The Harare-based club has endured a difficult season, managing just one win and a single draw while suffering five defeats. Their poor form has left them languishing in 17th place in the 18-team league.

In 2023, Brito brought energy to Highlanders FC and made a strong impression in the Zimbabwean league with his commanding performances. Now, Caps United FC sees him as the key to turning their fortunes around.