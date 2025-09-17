Austin Chases First Cup Final in Semifinal Showdown at Minnesota

Austin FC are on the brink of history in the U.S. Open Cup. The Verde & Black will contest their first-ever semifinal on Wednesday night when they travel north to face Minnesota United. A victory would send them into the October 1 final, which Austin would host at Q2 Stadium.

Austin advanced thanks to a dramatic quarterfinal against San Jose Earthquakes. After equalizing twice across regulation and extra time, Brad Stuver made nine saves and stopped two penalties in the shootout to secure progression. The team has since carried momentum, winning four of their last six away matches across all competitions. They have also enjoyed recent success at Allianz Field, claiming victories in 2023 and 2024 before earning a 1-1 draw there earlier this year.

Minnesota, though, pose a major challenge. The Loons sit second in the Western Conference after a convincing 3-1 victory at leaders San Diego last weekend, cutting the gap between the sides to just two points. Their cup run included wins over Louisville City, St. Louis and Chicago. Despite losing top scorer Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal during the summer, Minnesota remain a threat in multiple areas.

Statistically, they average only 38.9 percent possession in league play — the lowest in MLS — but concede just 1.1 goals per game. Their compact shape, quick transition play, and proficiency on set pieces, with 19 goals from dead-ball situations this season, underline the dangers they present.

Wednesday’s clash will also see two MLS All-Star goalkeepers on display, with Stuver opposite Dayne St. Clair. With a first-ever final within reach, both sides will enter Allianz Field fully aware that every moment could decide the outcome.