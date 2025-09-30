Austin and Nashville Eye First Trophy in US Open Cup Final

Q2 Stadium is set for a landmark night. On Wednesday, Austin FC will host Nashville SC in the 2025 US Open Cup Final (8 pm ET | Paramount+, CBS Sports Network), with one club guaranteed to lift its first-ever trophy.

Austin captain Ilie Sánchez underlined the significance of the occasion. “This moment belongs to the fans,” he said to MLSSoccer, stressing the role supporters have played since the club’s inception. “It’s their game, it’s their final, and we’re going to need them from the first minute.”

Head coach Nico Estévez has guided Austin to uncharted territory in his debut season. The Verde & Black advanced through a demanding path, capped by CJ Fodrey’s extra-time winner at Minnesota United in the semifinals. With Myrto Uzuni, Osman Bukari, and goalkeeper Brad Stuver leading the way, Austin is poised to chase a historic breakthrough.

For Nashville, the match represents another shot at history. The Coyotes came agonizingly close in 2023, falling to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final. This time, they bring momentum from a 3-1 semifinal win over Philadelphia, powered by a Sam Surridge hat-trick. Alongside Hany Mukhtar, Nashville’s attack offers a formidable threat. Coach B.J. Callaghan emphasized the team’s depth, noting that multiple players have stepped up throughout the tournament.

Beyond the silverware, the winner secures a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. With both clubs desperate for a first trophy, the final promises a fierce contest and a defining moment for American soccer’s oldest knockout tournament.