Atlético Ottawa Host Cavalry in High-Stakes CPL Battle for Top Spots

Atlético Ottawa welcome Cavalry FC to TD Place on Saturday for a crucial Canadian Premier League clash, per TSN. Ottawa sit second in the table with 48 points, while Cavalry trail in third on 39.

Diego Mejías' side have put together an impressive campaign with 13 wins, nine draws and just two defeats. They have scored 47 goals while conceding 25, and are unbeaten at home this year with seven wins and five draws. Ottawa are also riding a remarkable 19-match unbeaten streak at TD Place in all competitions. Last weekend they drew 1-1 with Forge FC, keeping them within two points of top spot.

Cavalry, meanwhile, bring the league’s hottest attack into this contest. They have scored 18 goals in their past six matches and are led by Ali Musse, who has eight goal contributions in his last five CPL appearances. Their 3-0 win over Valour last time out further underlined their form, though away results remain an issue with just one victory in their past eight on the road.

Head-to-head, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw earlier this year. Over the past five meetings, Ottawa hold two wins, Cavalry one, with two draws. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT on OneSoccer and TSN5, in what could prove pivotal in the battle for the league’s top positions.