Atlético Mineiro Fans Protest Amid Financial Crisis and Player Discontent

As reported by Doble Amarilla, Atlético Mineiro is facing turbulent days off the pitch, as growing financial troubles have sparked unrest among players and fans alike. This Wednesday, supporters of the Brazilian club took to the streets to protest against the current leadership, amid ongoing salary delays and internal tensions.

Several key players, including Guillermo Arana, Gustavo Scarpa, Igor Gomes, and Rony —who dropped a labor lawsuit— have filed formal complaints over unpaid image rights and performance bonuses. The club is battling a major financial crisis, with an official debt of R$1.8 billion (around US$325 million), and an estimated total of R$2.3 billion according to economist César Grafietti.

Roughly 50 fans gathered outside the MRV Arena, displaying banners reading “The worst SAF on the planet,” “We demand respect,” and “SAF of scoundrels,” in clear criticism of the club’s management. Chants also targeted majority shareholder Rubens Menin, vice president Renato Salvador, and president Sérgio Coelho, who met with players and promised to pay delayed wages and bonuses by the end of next week.

Amid the unrest, Atlético Mineiro, currently ninth in the Brasileirao, is set to host Atlético Bucaramanga this Thursday at 9:30 p.m. for the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana playoff. The Galo leads 1-0 on aggregate and hopes to advance to face Argentina’s Godoy Cruz in the next round.