Arsenal has devised a strategy for the rehabilitation of Saka ahead of the match against Chelsea

Arsenal is hopeful that Bukayo Saka will feature in the match against Chelsea on October 21st in the ninth round of the Premier League. The medical team of the Gunners has devised a specialized recovery plan for their team's leader, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Bukayo Saka had managed to avoid injuries for a considerable duration. He played 87 consecutive matches in the Premier League, setting a league record. However, this streak was halted as Bukayo Saka missed the match against Manchester City on October 8th due to an injury.