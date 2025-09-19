Antigua Sends Bold Message Ahead of Concacaf Champions Cup Debut

Antigua GFC will be Guatemala’s lone representative in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and made headlines with a pointed post on social media. “Only the best will fight for a place in the Club World Cup,” the Panza Verde side wrote, in a jab directed at rivals Comunicaciones and Municipal, ClaroSports reported.

The draw placed Antigua against MLS outfit Seattle Sounders in the opening round. Should they advance, they will face the winner of Cruz Azul versus Real Hope. The first leg is scheduled for Feb. 4–6 at Estadio Pensativo, with the return leg on Feb. 11–13 at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Despite falling to Xelajú in last season’s Guatemalan league semifinals, Antigua remains ambitious. It will be their second Concacaf appearance after 2016-17, as they aim to join Comunicaciones and Municipal as the only Guatemalan clubs with international trophies.