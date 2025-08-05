RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Antigua GFC Aim for Another Win as Alianza FC Seek First Knockout Berth

Antigua GFC Aim for Another Win as Alianza FC Seek First Knockout Berth

Football news Today, 21:01
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Antigua GFC Aim for Another Win as Alianza FC Seek First Knockout Berth Antigua GFC Aim for Another Win as Alianza FC Seek First Knockout Berth

Antigua GFC will look to secure a second straight win in the 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup when they host Alianza FC on Tuesday at Estadio Pensativo, according to CONCACAF's official preview. The Guatemalan side opened their Group A campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Managua FC, powered by Francisco Apaolaza’s two goals and one assist.

With that performance, Antigua became the Guatemalan club with the most four-goal games in Central American Cup history (2), surpassing Cobán Imperial and Comunicaciones. Apaolaza also made history by becoming the first Argentine player to score twice on his debut for Antigua in the tournament. José Espinoza and Milton Maciel added to the tally as the club climbed to the top of the group standings.

Alianza FC, meanwhile, will make their second appearance in this edition of the tournament. The Salvadoran champions are aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time. After clinching their 18th league title in the 2025 Clausura, they began the current domestic Apertura with one win and three draws in their first four matches.

This will mark the first Central American Cup clash between the two clubs. However, they previously met in the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League, where Alianza earned a 1-1 draw at home before winning 3-1 in the return leg in Guatemala. Antigua will play their second match against a Salvadoran team in this tournament, while Alianza will face a Guatemalan side for the second time, having lost to Comunicaciones FC in the 2024 edition.

Related teams and leagues
Antigua Guatemala Antigua Guatemala Schedule Antigua Guatemala News Antigua Guatemala Transfers
Alianza FC Alianza FC Schedule Alianza FC News Alianza FC Transfers
Popular news
Yamal on vacation in a fashionable outfit Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne 06 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:30 Knee Injury Puts Nacional Striker Asprilla at Risk of Missing Copa Libertadores Football news Today, 21:05 LAFC Seek Redemption and Knockout Berth in Leagues Cup Clash vs Tigres Football news Today, 21:01 Antigua GFC Aim for Another Win as Alianza FC Seek First Knockout Berth Football news Today, 21:00 Toluca Eyes Cruz Azul's Jorge Sánchez in Surprise Transfer Push Football news Today, 20:58 One of Simeone’s Sons Retires at 27 to Start New Career in Football Football news Today, 20:55 Luciano Acosta Linked With Fluminense While Eyeing US Citizenship Football news Today, 20:35 Brayan Cortés Declares His Commitment: “Peñarol Is the Biggest in This Country” Football news Today, 20:05 Uncertainty Grows at San Lorenzo Over President Moretti’s Possible Return Football news Today, 19:30 Montecinos Nearing Colo Colo Move as Transfer Deadline Looms Football news Today, 19:05 Gallardo Gets a Boost as Lencina Stays With River Thanks to AFA Decision
Sport Predictions
Football 06 aug 2025 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Football 06 aug 2025 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Football 06 aug 2025 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Nice vs Benfica: An incredible showdown in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores