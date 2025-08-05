Antigua GFC Aim for Another Win as Alianza FC Seek First Knockout Berth

Antigua GFC will look to secure a second straight win in the 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup when they host Alianza FC on Tuesday at Estadio Pensativo, according to CONCACAF's official preview. The Guatemalan side opened their Group A campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Managua FC, powered by Francisco Apaolaza’s two goals and one assist.

With that performance, Antigua became the Guatemalan club with the most four-goal games in Central American Cup history (2), surpassing Cobán Imperial and Comunicaciones. Apaolaza also made history by becoming the first Argentine player to score twice on his debut for Antigua in the tournament. José Espinoza and Milton Maciel added to the tally as the club climbed to the top of the group standings.

Alianza FC, meanwhile, will make their second appearance in this edition of the tournament. The Salvadoran champions are aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time. After clinching their 18th league title in the 2025 Clausura, they began the current domestic Apertura with one win and three draws in their first four matches.

This will mark the first Central American Cup clash between the two clubs. However, they previously met in the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League, where Alianza earned a 1-1 draw at home before winning 3-1 in the return leg in Guatemala. Antigua will play their second match against a Salvadoran team in this tournament, while Alianza will face a Guatemalan side for the second time, having lost to Comunicaciones FC in the 2024 edition.

