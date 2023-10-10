Another Inzaghi. Salernitana has appointed a new head coach

Filippo Inzaghi has assumed the mantle of the new chief mentor for Salernitana. The club hailing from Salerno has relieved Paulo Souza of his duties, as his early-season performance proved subpar. Salernitana has garnered a mere three points from eight rounds and currently languishes in the Serie A relegation zone. One of the setbacks faced by the Southern Italian club came at the hands of "Inter," overseen by Simone Inzaghi, who is, in fact, the brother of Filippo.

As for Filippo Inzaghi's coaching portfolio, he has previously helmed the likes of Milan, Venice, Bologna, Benevento, Brescia, and Reggina