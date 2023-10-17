An Israeli citizen recorded a video message to Messi

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Alex Sherman, who lives in Israel, recorded a video message to Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentina national team and Inter Miami player. In his appeal, he asks Messi for help in rescuing his son, who was captured by Hamas and sent to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli citizen is confident that Messi's words can have a positive impact on the outcome of this situation.

Sherman said the following: "My son Ron, an Israeli soldier of Argentine citizenship, was kidnapped in Gaza by the terrorist group Hamas. I understand that you have many requests for help, and I do not know if this video will reach you, but as a father "I'm doing everything in my power to get my son back."

Let us recall that on October 7, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, and therefore all matches of the Israeli national championship were postponed.

