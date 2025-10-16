An incredible incident in Spain: Post-match traffic jam after Málaga vs Deportivo helps catch drug trafficker

Málaga fan helps apprehend criminal

The match between Málaga and Deportivo La Coruña unexpectedly served as the backdrop for a police operation. After the final whistle, as thousands of fans were leaving the La Rosaleda stadium, a massive traffic jam formed around the arena. At that moment, one of the officers directing traffic noticed a suspicious car emitting a strong smell of marijuana.

Details: According to Marca, the officer approached the vehicle to stop it, but the driver tried to escape, swerving onto the sidewalk where dozens of fans were walking. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The man, reportedly of North African origin, abandoned the car and attempted to disappear into the crowd. The officer managed to catch the fugitive with help from a fan, who turned out to be a police officer from a neighboring city.

When police returned to the vehicle, they discovered 7 kilograms of marijuana inside, along with a large sum of cash—mostly in small denominations. The suspect was taken into custody, and his car was confiscated.