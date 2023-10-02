An earthquake occurred in Naples on the eve of the match between Napoli and Real Madrid
Football news Today, 21:08
Volcano Vesuvius. Photo: Wikipedia
On October 2nd, Naples experienced an earthquake, as reported by Diario Sport. The seismic event was measured at four on the Richter scale, classifying it as a mild earthquake. It is worth noting that the famous volcano, Mount Vesuvius, is situated near Naples.
On October 3rd, Naples is set to host a match in the second round of the Champions League between Napoli and Real Madrid. Both teams secured victories in the first round. Real Madrid scored the decisive goal against Union on the last minute (1:0), while Napoli also clinched a late victory over Braga away from home (2:1).
