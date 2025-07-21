América Keeping Tabs on Denis Bouanga, Owner Doesn’t Rule Out a Move

Club América is eyeing one last signing before closing its Apertura 2025 squad, and LAFC forward Denis Bouanga has emerged as a prime target. Club owner Emilio Azcárraga addressed the growing speculation, acknowledging interest without confirming any imminent deal.

Speaking from the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos, where he attended the final, Azcárraga told reporters, “There are a couple of situations on the table, but nothing is clear yet. This transfer window is long because registrations in Europe stay open until August 31.”

The América owner responded to criticism over recent signings by reminding fans that the window remains open. “There’s still time to make something happen. At the end of the day, results are what we owe the fans,” he said.

Bouanga, who has been a standout in MLS, would bring speed and versatility to América’s attack. However, the deal depends not only on negotiations with LAFC but also on roster spots and registration timing.

As América prepares to face Toluca this Sunday for the Campeón de Campeones, Azcárraga emphasized that expectations remain unchanged: “This is América. América has to win the title. That’s the standard here.”