All nominees have been for the Lev Yashin Award announced
Football news Today, 14:30
Photo: https://twitter.com/ballondor
The nominees for the Lev Yashin Award have been named, France Football reports.
The Lev Yashin Award is presented every year since 2019 to the best goalkeeper of the season. The ceremony takes place simultaneously with the Ballon d'Or award. The award is named after Lev Yashin, the former goalkeeper of the USSR national team.
France Football named the nominees for the award in 2023:
- Yassine Bounou
- Thibaut Courtois
- Mike Maignan
- Marc-André ter Stegen -
- Ederson
- Emiliano Martinez
- Andre Onana
- Aaron Ramsdale
- Dominik Livaković
- Brice Samba
