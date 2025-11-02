Aliyu Zubair Lands Coaching Job with Telecom Egypt SC

Flying Eagles coach joins list of Nigerian tacticians managing abroad

Aliyu Zubair, former Flying Eagles head coach, has joined Egyptian second-division side Telecom Egypt SC, becoming one of seven Nigerians to coach abroad.

Zubair impressed while managing Nigeria’s U20 setup, and his move marks a new chapter in his career. His appointment adds to the growing trend of Nigerian managers securing opportunities beyond the country's borders.

While Nigerian players have long flourished on the pitch across Europe, Asia and Africa, now, Nigerian managers are also earning opportunities to showcase their tactical qualities away from home.